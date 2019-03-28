Galaxy Fold put to the extreme folding test by Samsung

In the lack of up-close-and-personal hands-on time with the Galaxy Fold, the internet relies on the scarce information that is out there. By that we mean the only video published so far, one that shows a visible folding crease going down the center of the inside display. Samsung probably saw that video too, as it now released one of its own, showing off how durable the device is, and how it test it.

Samsung claims that the device is good for 200,000 folds and unfolds, which equals according to Samsung to “around five years of use, if used 100 times a day”.

Samsung viewed it as vital to ensuring the durability of device’s hinged design and Infinity Flex Display.

Watch the video below and let us know what you think.