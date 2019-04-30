Galaxy Fold Delay and IFA GPC | #PNWeekly 355

Joshua Vergara and Jaime Rivera are joined by Isa Rodriguez from Her GadgetMatch to talk about the event they traveled far to attend: IFA GPC! Yes, it is run by the same people who organize IFA in Berlin, but this Global Press Conference is an early look at what is coming later this September. While talking about the market research and product demos presented on stage at GPC, the gang also talks about the Samsung Galaxy Fold and its delay. Check out the timecodes below for the specific topics discussed on this week’s podcast, live from IFA GPC in Spain!

It’s all ahead on the Pocketnow Weekly!

TIMECODES:

01:34 – IFA GPC

20:36 – What is in your Pocketnow?

34:18 – Samsung Galaxy Fold delayed!

Watch our YouTube companion video recorded on April 27 on location in Andalucia, Spain or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, Spotify, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!

Produced and hosted by

Joshua Vergara

Guests

Isa Rodriguez (Her GadgetMatch)

Jaime Rivera

The show

Music provided by Argofox:

Minerva – Bloom

youtu.be/hUVq-aq6aVI