Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 has been hogging the spotlight in the leak arena lately, and is rumored to sport a redesigned look and upgraded internals. Now, a fresh leak suggests that Samsung’s next foldable phone will come with an upgraded rear camera hardware.

The Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly feature a triple rear camera setup – much like the first generation Galaxy Fold – but the primary sensor has been upgraded. The upcoming foldable phone will feature a 64MP main camera, while its predecessor had a 12MP primary snapper.

Galaxy Fold 2’s 64MP camera will be optically stabilized and will sit alongside a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 12MP telephoto lens with OIS. However, there is no word regarding the number of cameras on the inner foldable display.

