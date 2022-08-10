Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3: What's new

Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 3 Design

Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 4 clamshell-style foldable today. The new foldable brings a lot of improvements, including the latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of onboard storage, bigger battery, and much more. But how does it fare against the last year's Galaxy Z Flip 3? In this article, let's compare the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and see if it's worth updating to the newer model.

Design

At first glance, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks quite similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 3. But, if you look closely, you will be able to spot a few differences. The device has been given a new design treatment with straightened edges and a new, slimmer hinge. While the new hinge has helped Samsung reduce the display crease, it has resulted in slightly bigger dimensions (nothing groundbreaking though).

Arguably, the Z Flip 4 looks mostly identical to the last generation. To put it in simpler terms, it seems that Samsung is following the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" strategy with the Galaxy Z Flip 4's design.

Display

Moving onto the display, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 ships with the same 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that we first saw on the Flip 3. Thankfully, the display now supports a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, which means the software can scale the elements on display based on the content, which, theoretically, should improve the battery life (more on this later).

Unfortunately, there aren’t many differences when it comes to the outer 1.9-inch cover display. While we were all expecting Samsung to ship a larger cover display with the Flip 4, it has remained unchanged (though it has gained a few neat tricks).

Camera

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 ships with an upgraded dual-camera module on the back, which includes a 12MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. While the megapixel count has remained the same as the previous gen, the primary sensor is much bigger than before. The new sensor lets in 65% more light, resulting in brighter, sharper, and more vibrant photos. Samsung also promises better images and video recording in all lighting environments, but we’ll have to take it for a spin to see the results for ourselves.

Processor

Moving onto the chipset, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. The new chip offers a generational improvement over the Snapdragon 888 SoC, which Samsung used in the last year's Galaxy Z Flip 3.

It offers a much higher clock speed of up to 3.2GHz, resulting in a 30% improvement in CPU performance. GPU performance is also up by 10%. The new processor also provides better CPU and GPU efficiency, leading to longer battery life. And oh, talking about battery...

Battery

Battery is one of the departments where the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has seen a major upgrade. The Z Flip 4 houses a 3,700mAh battery, which isn't massive, but it's 400mAh larger than the 3,300mAh cell found in the Z Flip 3. The larger battery, coupled with optimizations of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, should deliver better battery life than before.

More Storage Options

In contrast to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, which capped at 256GB, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be available in a wider variety of storage configurations: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. For those who love photography and store lots of media files on their devices, the new 512GB variant might prove to be a good option. It's, however, worth noting that the device still comes with only 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which is a bit low, in my opinion, given its price tag.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Flip 3: Specifications