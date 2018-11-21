Android

Samsung’s foldable smartphone: from Galaxy F to Galaxy Flex or Samsung Flex

A new version of Bixby, tentatively called Bixby 3.0, will debut on Samsung’s foldable smartphone when it launches, reportedly, in February. We know to expect an in-folding design of a 7.3 tablet that turns into a 4-inch smartphone. We also know that it will be pretty darn expensive, and, since its teased stage debut, we’ve been referring to it as the Galaxy F.

The Galaxy F made sense if we look at the name through the “foldable” lenses. However, according to a recent Wall Street Journal report, this tentative name is just partly accurate. Apparently, Samsung executives are internally debating on the final name, as the report claims. The two options on the table are Galaxy Flex or Samsung Flex.

Separately, Samsung is also set to release early next year its first ever foldable-screen device, which opens like a book and boasts a 7.3-inch display. Internally, Samsung executives are debating the foldable phone’s name, with ‘Samsung Flex’ and the ‘Galaxy Flex’ emerging as two candidates, though the decision is far from final, according to a person familiar with the matter.

SamMobile notes that the SM-F900U model of the phone will be available with 512GB of internal storage. There will be two other model numbers, SM-F900F and SM-F900N, for the European and Asian markets, respectively. The report is certain the Galaxy Flex will be available in Silver and Black colors, and Samsung will go with a worldwide rollout.

