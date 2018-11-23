Android

Galaxy Flex, Mate Flex, LG G Flex, Flexis Praxis | #PNWeekly 333

Contents

Did you know that our host, Joshua Vergara, took a one-day dance choreography course in South Korea this year? That’s a good demonstration of flex. What’s not a good demonstration of flex? Using the word “flex” in branding your folding smartphone. We’ll try to brainstorm something better in our show.

Also, we pass or play on a few Black Friday deals and go through news of future flagships and mid-rangers from Motorola, HTC, Samsung and others! All of this with one of favorite techtubers, NothingButTech88 or Jacklyn Dallas! It’s the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the YouTube video posted at 2:00pm Eastern on November 23rd or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!

Host

Joshua Vergara

Guests

Jaime Rivera

Brandon Miniman

Taylor Martin

Jacklyn Dallas (NothingButTech88)

The show

Pass or Play?

Branding is Everything

Samsung patent

See you next week!

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Apple, Apple Store, branding, G Flex, Galaxy F, Galaxy Flex, Galaxy S10, Google, Google Assistant, HTC, Huawei, iPhone X, Lenovo, LG, Mate Flex, Metro by T-Mobile, Moto Z3, Moto Z4, Motorola, Palm, Pocketnow Weekly, Pocketnowweekly, Podcast, Samsung, Siri, T-Mobile, U12, Verizon, Xiaomi
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed