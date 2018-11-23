Galaxy Flex, Mate Flex, LG G Flex, Flexis Praxis | #PNWeekly 333

Did you know that our host, Joshua Vergara, took a one-day dance choreography course in South Korea this year? That’s a good demonstration of flex. What’s not a good demonstration of flex? Using the word “flex” in branding your folding smartphone. We’ll try to brainstorm something better in our show.

Also, we pass or play on a few Black Friday deals and go through news of future flagships and mid-rangers from Motorola, HTC, Samsung and others! All of this with one of favorite techtubers, NothingButTech88 or Jacklyn Dallas! It’s the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the YouTube video posted at 2:00pm Eastern on November 23rd or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!

Host

Joshua Vergara

Guests

Jaime Rivera

Brandon Miniman

Taylor Martin

Jacklyn Dallas (NothingButTech88)

The show

Pass or Play?

Branding is Everything

See you next week!