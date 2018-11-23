Galaxy Flex, Mate Flex, LG G Flex, Flexis Praxis | #PNWeekly 333
Did you know that our host, Joshua Vergara, took a one-day dance choreography course in South Korea this year? That’s a good demonstration of flex. What’s not a good demonstration of flex? Using the word “flex” in branding your folding smartphone. We’ll try to brainstorm something better in our show.
Also, we pass or play on a few Black Friday deals and go through news of future flagships and mid-rangers from Motorola, HTC, Samsung and others! All of this with one of favorite techtubers, NothingButTech88 or Jacklyn Dallas! It’s the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch the YouTube video posted at 2:00pm Eastern on November 23rd or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!
Host
Guests
Jacklyn Dallas (NothingButTech88)
The show
- Galaxy S10: Come on. Six of them?
- iPhone X: Don’t call it a comeback?
- Moto Z4: Is it a Moto Z3 repeat?
- HTC U13: Hurting so hard for a mid-ranger in 2019?
- Siri to Google: Can’t this shortcut be an better?
- Xiaomi: Who would like to open a store in India?
Pass or Play?
- Apple Store: Gift Cards for old iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, Macs…
- Metro by T-Mobile: BYO iPhone (or buy an iPhone 6s) with $50 plan, get free AirPods
- Palm Phone: Buy a Verizon phone, get one for half-off on a two-year contract
Branding is Everything
•
See you next week!
