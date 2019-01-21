Premium smartphone price times two equals Samsung Galaxy F?

Whether you like it or not, the newest technology comes at a price. This has been proven in the past, and with 5G and foldable smartphones around the corner, it will be proven again. We’ve written several posts revolving around the possible price of the upcoming Samsung foldable phone. The first rumor talked about $1,765, then a second one came in at $1,925 to $2,565, and a third one mentioned $1,788-$2,652.

Truth is, nobody knows the price until it’s revealed, except for, maybe Samsung. PhoneArena is quoting an unnamed Samsung executive who allegedly talked to an unnamed Korean media outlet, reportedly saying: “the folder phone will be released at twice the price of a premium phone, so a strong user case is needed“.

This is as vague as it gets, because it doesn’t define the concept of “premium phone”. Will Samsung consider the basic Galaxy S10 as premium, or the 12GB Galaxy S10+ monster? They key takeaway here is that if you want a first generation foldable smartphone, or 5G phone for that matter, we’re pretty sure, you’ll have to start saving and preparing your wallet. Maybe now it’s a good idea to start sellling your old gear to cover some of the costs.

Samsung is expected to unveil the foldable smartphone, temporarily dubbed Galaxy F, at the February 20 Galaxy S10 Unpacked event.