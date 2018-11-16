Galaxy F design concepts, Google Pixel 3 XL issues | Pocketnow Daily

Android

On Pocketnow Daily, we get some new concepts for the Samsung Galaxy F that hint some design details. Google Pixel users are complaining about their speakers having problems as well as their text messages being deleted. Sharp just announced the Aquos R2 Compact which features two notches instead of one. The Android Pie beta for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ is already available in Korea and will reach the US with One UI soon. We end today’s show with Samsung’s Black Friday deals on phones, tablets and more.


