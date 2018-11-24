Galaxy F crazier price tag, LG foldable phone | Pocketnow Daily

If you’re looking for inexpensive phones, Swappa has a section for phones that come in under $200. Check the link to see the big selection — it might actually surprise you.

On Pocketnow Daily, it looks like the Samsung Galaxy F will be way more expensive than we first thought. LG just trademarked some new names for its own foldable smartphone. Google is now testing Fuchsia OS in consumer products like the Honor Play and may test it on other Huawei phones. Apple may start producing the iPhone X again after its new phones underwhelmed in the sales department. We end today’s show with Apple’s deals for Black Friday.



