Android

Galaxy F crazier price tag, LG foldable phone | Pocketnow Daily

Contents

If you’re looking for inexpensive phones, Swappa has a section for phones that come in under $200. Check the link to see the big selection — it might actually surprise you.

On Pocketnow Daily, it looks like the Samsung Galaxy F will be way more expensive than we first thought. LG just trademarked some new names for its own foldable smartphone. Google is now testing Fuchsia OS in consumer products like the Honor Play and may test it on other Huawei phones. Apple may start producing the iPhone X again after its new phones underwhelmed in the sales department. We end today’s show with Apple’s deals for Black Friday.


Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Dialy, Video
,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed