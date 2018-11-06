Galaxy F teased again, iPhone XR impressive benchmarks | Pocketnow Daily

iOS

On Pocketnow Daily, one of Samsung’s Facebook accounts got a new avatar with a bold, folding attitude. Some recent benchmarks of the iPhone XR show that it has just as much grit as the iPhone XS and XS Max, if not more. watchOS 5.1.1 is now out and it fixes the big bricking bug that hit many Apple Watches. The OnePlus 6 just got an OxygenOS update which brings a lot of features that were introduced with the OnePlus 6T. We end today’s show with Apple now selling refurbished variants of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.


