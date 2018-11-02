Foldable smartphone report details Samsung Galaxy F features

A lot has been said lately about the upcoming Samsung foldable smartphone. Some refer to it as the Galaxy F, but nothing is certain until next week when the company will give us more information. We have recently heard that the phone will get its own Infinity V Display, and now SamMobile is talking about some other aspects of the phone.

There’s a high possibility that the future Galaxy F series will designate the Samsung foldable smartphone. The first phone from the series will reportedly have the model number SM-F900U and a firmware version F900USQU0ARJ5 is being tested for this device in the United States. The report also mentions the possibility of Samsung working closely with Google on a “unique” version of the Android UI specific to this phone.

This alleged Galaxy F, claims the report, will feature dual SIM functionality, and will pack 512GB of storage. The European and Asian versions of the device will have the model number SM-F900F and SM-F900N. Samsung is expected to reveal more at next week’s Developer Conference.