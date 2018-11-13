Check out this cool foldable Samsung Galaxy F concept video

Before you get too excited, understand that this is not a leak. This a concept, and a very nice one at that, based on information that has been officially or unofficially revealed. Now that we’ve got that out of the way, the basic principle that will be at the core of the upcoming foldable Galaxy F is that it converts into a tablet.

After showing off a prototype at the Developer Conference, we are now hearing that it might be commercially available early next year. You’ll have to be willing to invest a lot of money in it, as it will be expensive.

Concept creator took the information from Samsung’s Developer Conference, combined it with rumors and leaks, and created the concept you see below. It shows off how the device might look and operate, as well as how you’ll be able to unfold it into a tablet. It is a known fact that the Galaxy F — or whatever its name will end up being — will employ two screens.

The one inside, which is foldable, is going to be 7.3-inches in diagonal and have a 1536 x 2152 resolution. The one on the outside, dubbed the Cover Display, is expected to be 4.58-inches, with a 840 x 1960 resolution. That’s pretty much all we know for now, but check out the video below and let us know of your thoughts!