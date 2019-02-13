Android

Galaxy F at Unpacked? LG G8 Renders, Price Tag & more – Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, a new teaser from Samsung hints that we will see the Galaxy F at Unpacked. New mockups of the LG G8 ThinQ show the device’s design and we even have alleged price tags. According to some reports this year’s iPhones will be stuck with Lightning ports and a 5W adaptor. The Nokia 9 PureView was just certified by the Android Enterprise Solutions program which revealed its specs. We end today’s show with confirmation that we will see OnePlus’s 5G device at MWC.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Samsung unequivocally teases foldable smartphone
LG G8 ThinQ price gets leaked, will be a sub-$1,000 phone
2019 iPhones stuck with Lightning, slow 5-watt charging block say industry sources
Nokia 9 PureView specs leaked onto Android Enterprise database
OnePlus 5G test device will be at MWC 2019

