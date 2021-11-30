Make your Galaxy Buds 2 look like a Galaxy Z Flip 3 with this unique case

Samsung released the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 during its August event, where it also unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G foldable smartphone. The two have been one of the best-selling devices for Samsung this year, and both have received a number of price cuts during Black Friday and the Cyber Monday shopping events.

It looks like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is so popular, that Samsung wants you to have another one in your pocket – in case you’re already rocking the smartphone itself. If you have the Galaxy Buds 2, the Galaxy Buds Live, or the Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds, there’s a new case available that can let you sport a Z Flip 3 look on your audio devices.

Samsung released the Galaxy Buds Z Flip 3 cover recently, and it lets you put a Z Flip 3 look on your existing earbuds. It looks similar to the foldable flagship, but obviously, it’s a lot thicker, and the cameras or screen don’t do anything, but it looks very cool, and it could certainly be a great conversation starter – or you could just prank your friends and family.

The Galaxy Buds Z Flip 3 cover is available in Black, Green, Lavender, and Cream colors, and it fits the Buds 2, Buds Live, and Buds Pro wireless earbuds. The colors match the Z Flip 3's main colors perfectly, so if you already have the phone in your pocket, you could even match it with your smartphone. The cover is made out of a sturdy polycarbonate case to protect the earbuds from scuffs, scratches, and drops. It appears to add some thickness overall to the earbuds, but it doesn't appear to be too bulky and it looks pocketable.

Galaxy Buds Z Flip 3 Cover Black Galaxy Buds Z Flip 3 Cover Green Galaxy Buds Z Flip 3 Cover Lavender Galaxy Buds Z Flip 3 Cover Cream

If you're not a fan of the above-shown cases, or it's not really your style, we have also recently posted a list of the best Galaxy Buds 2 protective cases that we could find today. If you haven’t made up your mind whether the Galaxy Buds 2 is worth purchasing, Jaime Rivera has also reviewed it and given us his own experience and findings to help you make up your mind.

Galaxy Buds Z Flip 3 Case Supports these Earbuds

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Galaxy Buds 2 are the latest TWS product from Samsung, which promises a great listening experience with ANC in a new lightweight design. At $149.99, it is hard to ignore them, especially if you already own a smartphone from Samsung. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro The Galaxy Buds Pro comes with intelligent Active Noise Cancelling features and great sound quality. It has the usually Galaxy Buds controls on each earbud and within the app, and it can last 18 hours on a single charge. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live The Galaxy Buds Live comes in a unique bean-shaped design that is more comfortable for most people. It has a premium sound tuned by AKG, and it comes with ANC and it provides an excellent sound all around.

