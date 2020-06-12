When the Galaxy Buds+ earbuds went official, Samsung touted a multi-device connectivity feature that allows it to seamlessly switch between two devices without having to go through the ordeal of disconnecting and pairing again. But it was soon discovered that the feature was restricted to Samsung’s own smartphones running the in-house SmartThings companion app.

Now, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Plugin v1.3.20061151 has been released, and as per the changelog, users can switch the audio output between two devices with just a few taps. However, Samsung warns that “in some rare cases, this may allow unknown devices to connect to your earbuds and control them.” But thankfully, there is an option to turn it off.

What this means is if you have two devices lying around that have been previously paired with the Galaxy Buds+, and one of which is actively connected, you just have to enter the Bluetooth settings of the other device and tap on the earbuds to connect it. No need to cut off Bluetooth connectivity on one device, enter pairing mode, and connect with the other one.

