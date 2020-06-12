When the Galaxy Buds+ earbuds went official, Samsung touted a multi-device connectivity feature that allows it to seamlessly switch between two devices without having to go through the ordeal of disconnecting and pairing again. But it was soon discovered that the feature was restricted to Samsung’s own smartphones running the in-house SmartThings companion app.

Now, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Plugin v1.3.20061151 has been released, and as per the changelog, users can switch the audio output between two devices with just a few taps. However, Samsung warns that “in some rare cases, this may allow unknown devices to connect to your earbuds and control them.” But thankfully, there is an option to turn it off.

Image: XDA-Developers

What this means is if you have two devices lying around that have been previously paired with the Galaxy Buds+, and one of which is actively connected, you just have to enter the Bluetooth settings of the other device and tap on the earbuds to connect it. No need to cut off Bluetooth connectivity on one device, enter pairing mode, and connect with the other one.

Via: XDA-Developers

You May Also Like
Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones listed on Walmart, reveal everything ahead of launch
The Sony WH-1000XM4 will retain the design of its predecessor, but will introduce new features such as multipoint connection and DSEE Extreme among others.
Several MacBook Pro models, Smart TVs and more are on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H, where we find a wide selection of MacBook Pro variants, Toshiba Smart TVs and more on sale
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and more devices are on sale today
Todays deals give you the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra witl a $300 discount but only if you act fast, other deals include the Google Pixel 4 XL and more