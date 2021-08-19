The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ don’t have as much time in the market as they were launched back in February 2020, along with the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. They arrived with improved audio quality, a 22-hour battery life, a very comfortable fit, and more for just $149, even though you can now find them selling for as low as $85 at Amazon.com. However, the latest information suggests that these awesome earbuds have been discontinued in favor of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2.

Samsung hasn’t made an official announcement that confirms that it will discontinue the Galaxy Buds+, but it seems that it’s getting harder to find them in several markets, as they are currently out of stock. Now, the guys over at CNET allegedly confirmed that the Galaxy Buds+ are discontinued via chat with two Samsung sales representatives.

“While Samsung hasn’t officially announced the Galaxy Buds Plus’ retirement, they’re no longer for sale on and I spoke with two customer service reps about it (via text chat) and both said the buds had been discontinued.”

Now, we’re just guessing that this decision will boost Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 sales as they have arrived with the same $149 starting price tag. You can get a better deal when you get them bundled with a Galaxy Smart Tag for just $155, and if you can also recycle an audio device to get $20 savings, meaning you can grab one for as low as $129.

If you still want to get a new pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds+, your best choice is to head over to Amazon, where you will still manage to get some color options to choose from, as well as some renewed options. Let’s also remember that Samsung has been including Galaxy Buds+ for free with the purchase of flagship smartphones, which means that their quantities may be very limited, so you must act fast. If now, you can also choose to grab a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live or pre-order a pair of new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2.

Source CNET

Via SamMobile