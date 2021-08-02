The Galaxy Buds 2 are expected to break cover in a few days. However, that hasn’t caused the rumor mill to slacken a bit. Over the last few weeks, there have been plenty of reports shedding light on this upcoming device’s design, specs, and possible pricing. This time around, German tech publication WinFuture.de has confirmed many of those anticipated aspects along with the pricing.

As per the latest information, the Galaxy Buds 2 will be pegged at 149.99 euros including local taxes. If this turns out to be true, Samsung’s latest wireless earbuds will comfortably undercut Apple’s AirPods line-up. Though, it will require more than than just brand value to compete with Nothing’s swanky-looking Ear 1 priced at 99 euros.

In terms of features, WinFuture.de claims that the Galaxy Buds 2 will be tuned by AKG, a former Austrian company now part of Samsung’s empire. The upcoming earbuds are likely to offer active noise cancellation (ANC) aided by an array of three microphones. Moreover, you can expect Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and gesture-based controls.

Going by the leaked images, the new earbuds seems to feature an oval design. These in-ear buds will be most likely rated IPX2 for water and sweat resistance. Another change worth highlighting is the design of the carry case that will probably change from a rectangle to more of a square. As we reported earlier, Samsung is likely to offer the Galaxy Buds 2 in black, white, purple, and green.

Moving on to the battery life, folks over at WinFuture.de seem confident that the earbuds backed by the charging case will last around 20 hours with ANC. Flipping the switch on ANC will extend the playback to almost 29 hours. You will also be able to quickly top up the earbuds with five minutes of charge expected to offer around an hour of playback.