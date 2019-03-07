Samsung Galaxy A90 coming to the UK, Galaxy A40 and A20e too

The Samsung Galaxy A90 is supposed to be the first smartphone designed by the company’s Chinese team. It will, according to early rumors, feature a special 48MP lifting and rotating camera rumors and leaks are yet to describe. Initial reports claimed that the Galaxy A90 will be a China-only device, but more recent reports talk about a delayed European availability.

A special landing page, complete with naming and URL used hints at the Galaxy A90 and its UK availability. While the page doesn’t contain any specific details, it uses the Galaxy A90 moniker clearly both in the internet address, as well as on the page corresponding to it.

Similarly, there are pages for a Galaxy A40, as well as what appears to be the first non-Galaxy S smartphone to get the “e” suffix after its name, the Galaxy A20e. At the moment, while not revealing much, this clearly hints that the Galaxy A90 will arrive in the UK, and the A40 and A20e will accompany it.