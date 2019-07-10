Another Samsung flagship is coming: Galaxy A90 5G, specs revealed

We’ve been hearing about the Samsung Galaxy A90 since the beginning of March. Both reports and company teasers hint towards a true flagship-grade smartphone, and recent reports suggested it will feature the Snapdragon 855 chip, alongside 5G capabilities through the X50 modem. Triple-cameras will also reportedly be on-board for all your imaging needs.

A recent Geekbench result confirms the presence of the SD855 SoC, aided by 6GB of RAM. It also fills in the blanks in revealing a massive 4,500mAh battery, as spotted by GalaxyClub. The model benchmarked identifies itself as the SM-A908N, and we do know from previous reports that the SM-A908-series will be 5G-capable.

The benchmark results by themselves aren’t even relevant. What’s important is that the Galaxy A90 5G, with a Snapdragon 855 chip, 6GB of RAM, triple camera system (48MP+8MP+5MP shooters) and 4,500mAh can easily be filed under the flagship category. All that’s left is to see how expensive this 5G phone will be.