The Galaxy A7 crams three rear cameras into low-cost body

The last time we really dug hard into anything related to the Galaxy A7 (2018) was actually last year, when it was still thought to be a single-camera device, iterative of what a close-to-flagship would be for Samsung at the time.

Things have changed dramatically and we see it in the official launch of the Galaxy A7 (2018). It features an extra-tall Super AMOLED display, a base memory configuration of 4GB RAM with 64GB of storage expandable by up to 512GB through a microSD card. Two other configs will be available: 4/128 and 6/128.

Silicon, presumably from in-house and from Qualcomm, will vary depending on the carrier and market. In any case, there will be support for Bluetooth 5 and Wi-Fi ac. Some models will have NFC, some will omit it. For connector progressives, the Galaxy A7 unfortunately has a Micro-B port, not Type-C.

On the other hand, there is a headphone jack and line-in audio is benefited by Dolby Atmos sound tuning. The fingerprint sensor has moved to the right side of the device. The Bixby AI service can be accessed with a tap of a key on the other side.

But the money shot has to be the four cameras. Three in the rear include a general purpose 24-megapixel unit paired with a 5-megapixel depth data retriever and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide unit — a twist on what the upcoming LG V40 is expected to bring. There’s another 24-megapixel sensor at the front. AI scene detection will be able to parse out up to 19 subjects and adjust camera settings to best capture it.

The Galaxy A7 will be available in blue, black, gold and pink in Europe and Asia this fall. No pricing has officially been given, though SamMobile has reported a range between €350 and €410.

Samsung has also reminded us that it will be holding a “Samsung A Galaxy Event” on October 11. It will be the first-ever event the company has held in Malaysia.