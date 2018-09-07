Galaxy A6 leads a quartet of Samsung mid-range slabs in the US

The Galaxy A6 launched in May of this year back in Asia, Latin America and, quite importantly, Europe, where we were able to suss out pricing. Now, it’s finally making a stop in the United States along with a few other devices in the mid-range.

The phone will be sold direct from Samsung as well as on Sprint from September 14 for the suggested price of $359.99. It will be the first Galaxy A-series device in the United States with an extra-tall Infinity Display spanning 5.6 inches wide, though with 720p resolution. Both rear and selfie cameras pack in 16 megapixels of resolution with the primary unit paired with an f/1.7 aperture. The Android Oreo machine runs with an Exynos 7884 octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage with room for a 400GB microSD card.

Looking to tablets, the Galaxy Tab A 10.5″ brings a 16:10 Full HD display with quad Dolby Atmos speakers. It has similar memory specs to the Galaxy A6, though the chipset on this one is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450. As per usual with these tablets, a hefty battery is provided with a capacity of up to 7,300mAh. It will cost $329.99 through Samsung, Amazon and Walmart. LTE versions will be available from Sprint and Verizon at an undisclosed later date.

Separately, Samsung is launching a promotion for its Kids Service, which lets parents limit their children’s screen time and incorporate new games and learning materials from LEGO and Sesame Workshop into their digital life. It’s free for 30 days for those who opt-in and $7.99 monthly thereafter.

Finally, the Galaxy J3 and Galaxy J7 — which came to Sprint and T-Mobile in June — are now available unlocked from Samsung for $169.99 and $249.99, respectively. You can learn more about those phones at the link above.