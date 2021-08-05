It’s really been only six months since Samsung introduced its lower-priced A52 smartphone. However, it seems that the company is already working on its successor as the first renders of the Galaxy A52s 5G have surfaced on the internet.

The renders were first shared by reliable leaker Roland Quandt on Twitter. By the looks of it, Galaxy A52s is expected to keep the same outer housing as its predecessor — the same camera setup (and bump), the same Infinity-O display, and metal frame. The only thing that’s different this time, at least on the outside, is that the smartphone will be available in a brand new mint-like green color.

On the inside, Galaxy A52s 5G is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 778G chipset. The 778G promises a big jump in performance compared to the 750G used in the Galaxy A52 5G. Previous reports have also suggested that the Galaxy A52s will be available in two variants, one with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and the other with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Thanks to the powerful chipset, the Galaxy A52s is expected to retain the same 6.5-inch AMOLED higher refresh rate display. It’s also tipped to support 25W fast wired charging. Since the stable version of Android 12 isn’t available yet, the A52s could run One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. Samsung will most likely update it to Android 12 when it’s available.

The smartphone was first spotted on Geekbench last month and has since made an appearance on Samsung’s Germany support website as well. It’s likely that Samsung will announce the A52s sometime later this year. There’s no word about pricing as of now, but it is expected to be the same, more or less.

What are your thoughts on Samsung’s upcoming mid-range 5G smartphone? Please drop a comment and let us know!