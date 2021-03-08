Samsung’s Galaxy A52 launch is just around the corner. The device was recently spotted listed by a website. Later, the official support page of the smartphone alongside the Galaxy A72 went live. Now, more live images of Galaxy A52 have appeared online. A Twitter user has uploaded several live images of the device on the social media platform.

Twitter user Ahmed Qwaider has shared a number of images of the Galaxy A52 on Twitter. These showcase the smartphone in full glory. The alleged smartphone is shown completely from front and back. Moreover, the purported retail box of the Galaxy A52 has also been leaked. It reveals that the smartphone will come with an in-box charger. The device seems to have matte finish on the back. There is a camera bump that houses four rear cameras, and an LED flash sits alongside them.

Leaked Samsung Galaxy A52 5G render (Image: Voice / Evan Blass)

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is set to have a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Full HD+ resolution. It is tipped to be the first non-Samsung flagship phone to feature a 120Hz high refresh rate. Under the hood, you can expect the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It is likely to be IP67-certified for dust and water resistance.

The Galaxy A52 5G is touted to sport a quad rear camera setup. It could be led by a 64MP primary camera, which is said to be accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle snapper, a 5MP sensor for macro photography, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, there could be a 32MP selfie shooter. The smartphone is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.