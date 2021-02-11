In the past couple of weeks, we’ve come across plenty of leaks about two upcoming Samsung mid-rangers – the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 – including some key specs and high resolution renders as well. Now, a fresh leak suggests that the two upcoming Samsung phones will have another ace up their sleeve – a high refresh rate display. If true, the new Galaxy A-series phones might be the first Samsung mid-rangers to use a high refresh rate display.

90Hz panel on the vanilla Galaxy A52, a 120Hz display for its 5G variant

As per a report by SamMobile, the 4G variant of the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 will both come equipped with a 90Hz display. Additionally, the 5G-ready version of the Galaxy A52 will go a step further and will reportedly offer an even smoother 120Hz panel. To recall, a 120Hz panel has so far been reserved for Samsung’s flagships only. As per another leak, the phone could be priced somewhere around $400 for the LTE model, while the 5G variant will sell for approximately $550.

But why display refresh rate disparity between the 4G and 5G variants of the Galaxy A52? As per previous leaks, the Galaxy A52 5G will rely on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, while the 4G model will come fitted with the less powerful Snapdragon 720G chip. Despite the differences, it is definitely encouraging to see Samsung finally bring a high refresh rate screen to its mid-range phones, as Chinese smartphone brands adopted this trend a while ago.

Galaxy A52 5G might pack four rear cameras and Snapdragon 750G SoC

Other leaked specifications of the Galaxy A52 include a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a hole-punch in the center alongside the top edge. In the imaging department, you’ll get a 64MP primary sensor, sitting alongside a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a couple of 5MP cameras for macro photography and depth-sensing respectively.

Selfie duties will be handled by a rather generous 32MP sensor. A 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W charging will keep the lights on, while Android 11 will handle things on the software side. However, there is no word as to when Samsung will bring the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 to the market.