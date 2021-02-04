Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is under-development. The device has leaked online several times now. Its renders appeared online late last year, and it was recently spotted on the TENAA listing, which revealed several key specifications of the smartphone. Now, more 360-degree renders of the smartphone in all color options have leaked online, courtesy of Evan Blass via Voice.

Image credits: Evan Blass x Voice

The renders suggest that Galaxy A52 5G will sport slim bezels and come equipped with a quad rear camera setup housed in a rectangular camera module, which is identical to the Galaxy A51. The tipster also says that the upcoming device will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It might measure 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm.

Image credits: Evan Blass x Voice

The Galaxy A52 5G is said to feature a 6.46-inch display. It could pack a 4,500mAh battery and run Android 11. There have been reports about the presence of a 4G model. The phone is rumored to come in four color variants called Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White. And, Blass has leaked renders of all the colors.

Image credits: Evan Blass x Voice

The Galaxy A52 5G could be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. It is likely to run Android 11 out of the box. Moreover, the smartphone is rumored to have a 64MP primary rear camera, which could be accompanied by a wide-angle camera, a depth sensor, and a macro sensor.

Image credits: Evan Blass x Voice

The Galaxy A52 4G is tipped to be priced at EUR 369 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in Europe, and EUR 429 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. As for the 5G model, it could be priced at EUR 459 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and EUR 509 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.