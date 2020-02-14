Samsung galaxy A50s
Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update is now rolling out for the Galaxy A50s. While the company’s roadmap had revealed April as the Android 10 update time frame for most of its mid-range Galaxy A-series devices, Galaxy A50s is already getting the update, at least in Vietnam.

The latest A507FNXXU3BTB2 update includes the February 2020 security patch too. It is speculated to have Google’s new navigation gestures. Moreover, the update is expected to include improved privacy and location controls alongside Digital Wellbeing.

The One UI 2.0 is said to bring user interface improvements to the Galaxy A50s.

The update is a good sign. Samsung could also update the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A70 sooner than expected.

Source: SamMobile

