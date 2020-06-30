Samsung introduced 5G in its Galaxy A-series with the launch of Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G. The former is its cheapest 5G phone available in the market right now. However, that could change soon. The latest rumor suggests that Samsung is prepping to launch a new 5G device, Galaxy A42 that could be its cheapest 5G phone to date.

The latest development comes from Sammobile which claims that the Galaxy A42 5G arriving in 2021 could be the cheapest 5G phone from Samsung. It is said to have an SM-A426B model number. It is likely to come in a 4G variant as well. Further, it could feature 128GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy A42 5G could be made available in gray, black and white color options. Other specifications of the device remain unknown for now. However, as we head toward the launch, we expect more information to emerge soon.