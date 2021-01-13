Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Just a day ahead of the Galaxy S21 family’s highly anticipated (and heavily leaked) debut, Samsung has lifted the covers from its cheapest 5G smartphone yet – the Galaxy A32 5G. Not surprisingly, renders of the device were leaked recently alongside a few specs, and the official documents now narrate a familiar story. The device looks quite appealing for a budget phone, thanks to clean aesthetics and a no-camera-bump approach. And oh, there are four cameras at the back, which is also quite something, given the phone’s asking price of €279 (~340) for the European market

HD+ display, four cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery

Talking about the phone’s hardware, the Galaxy A32 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a water-drop notch at the top, a design language Samsung calls Infinity-V. The bezels at the bottom are quite thick though. There’s an octa-core 2.0 GHz processor at its heart, but Samsung has not revealed the make yet. It is accompanied by 4GB / 6GB / 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. Buyers can further expand the storage by up to 1TB using a microSD card. 

Tap to see full-sized image in a new tab. (Image: Samsung)

Coming to the imaging hardware, there’s a 48MP (f/1.8) primary camera at the back. It sits alongside an 8MP (f/2.2, fixed focus) ultra-wide angle snapper, a 5MP (f/2.4, fixed focus) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4, fixed focus) depth sensor. Selfie and video calling are reliant on a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication on the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G.

Goes on sale starting February 12 in Germany, but no word on US arrival

A 5,000mAh battery keeps the lights on, and it supports 15W fast charging as well. The phone will be available in four color options – Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet. The latest Samsung offering will be available starting February 12 onwards from the official Samsung website and authorized stores in Germany. However, details about a wider availability in markets such as the US are yet to be revealed. 

I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
