Galaxy A2 Core: Samsung’s upcoming Android Go phone

Samsung’s first Android Go phone was the Galaxy J2 Core, introduced at IFA in August last year. The next Samsung Android Go phone will be, according to reports, the Galaxy A2 Core. The render above allegedly depicts how the phone will look, once it will be announced on March 22, reportedly.

Opposed to the Galaxy J2 Core, the Galaxy A2 Core will have its camera on the top left. Previous reports suggest that it will feature 1GB of RAM and an Exynos 7870 chipset. These are not stellar specs, but for an Android Go phone they should be enough.

While pricing information is not available, we expect the Galaxy J2 Core to be a real budget phone, with a price tag of around $100. It is expected to hit markets like India, where Samsung is trying to establish itself as a dominant OEM.