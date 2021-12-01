Galaxy A13 5G launched as Samsung's lowest-priced 5G smartphone in the US

Samsung, today, introduced another smartphone in its Galaxy lineup, the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G in the United States. Samsung says this is the most affordable 5G phone in its A-series portfolio. Samsung says that the Galaxy A13 5G represents Samsung’s commitment to providing consumers with powerful phones at every price point. The Galaxy A13 packs in a large battery, 5G capability, triple-camera setup, an edge-to-edge display, and much more at an affordable price. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G: Features and Specification

Even at an affordable price, Samsung says the Galaxy A13 5G is the ideal device for capturing memories of family and friends, with a high-res, triple-lens camera and many of Samsung’s innovative camera features. On the front of the device is the 6.5-inch edge-to-edge display that supports up to a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and it is an LCD display with a V-shaped notch up top for the front camera. Since the display is an LCD panel, it doesn't support an in-display fingerprint scanner. The fingerprint scanner is embedded in the side power button of the smartphone

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 700 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset with two cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six cores clocked at 2.0GHz. All of this is backed by a hefty 5,000 mAh battery. In addition to the large battery, the A13 5G supports up to 15W fast wired charging and there is no support for wireless charging.

"Now, you can experience the benefits of 5G at a more accessible price point than ever."

The smartphone has 64GB of onboard storage and it is expandable up to 1TB with a Micro SD card slot. on the back of the smartphone is the triple-camera setup. This setup includes a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the Galaxy A13 5G has a 5MP selfie shooter.

And yes, the smartphone supports 5G networks. Samsung says the Galaxy A13 5G is its most affordable 5G smartphone yet and it is committed to creating powerful smartphones that fit consumer’s needs and make 5G connectivity more accessible.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Galaxy A03s: Pricing and Availability

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G has been priced at $249.99 in the United States. The company says it will be available in the country starting December 3, 2021. It will first be available at AT&T, followed by Samsung.com and T-Mobile starting in January 2022.

In addition, Samsung has also announced that it is "bringing more choices" to the customers with the Galaxy A03s. The Galaxy A03s, which was introduced way back in May 2021, will be available at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Samsung.com beginning January 2022. The Samsung Galaxy A03s has been priced at $159.99 in the United States.

Souce: Samsung