Samsung Galaxy A50, A30, and A10 specs leak in full

We knew to expect a new A-series family of Samsung smartphones since last year. We’ve heard scarce details in December, and then some more information was leaked last week, however, the model numbers were a tad off. Instead of the Galaxy A10, A20, and A30, we’re now hearing about the Galaxy A10, A30, and A50. It appears that the naming convention is slightly similar to the M-series smartphones.

All three devices will feature notched screens, though the Galaxy A50 and A30 will have an Infinity U display, and the A10 an Infinity V screen. The first two also share the same colors (Black, White, Blue), while the latter will be available in Black and Gold. Last year’s report, mentioning an in-display fingerprint scanner, is partly accurate, as only the Galaxy A50 will feature one. The Galaxy A30 will have a rear-mounted scanner, while the A10 will lack one altogether.

Horsepower-wise the Galaxy A50 is the highest-end among the three, with a rumored Exynos 9610 chip, coupled with either 4- or 6GB of RAM, and a triple camera setup. The Galaxy A30 will feature an Exynos 7904 and options for 3- or 4GB of RAM and a dual-camera system, while the lowest-end A10 will pack an Exynos 7884B chip with 3GB of memory with a single shooter.

You can check out all the other specs in the table below, courtesy of MySmartPrice.