Samsung preparing Galaxy A with in-display fingerprint scanner

We are fairly certain in knowing to expect a Galaxy S10 that, among many other state-of-the-art features, will employ an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the Infinity display. Whether it will be an Infinity O with a punch hole or something else is yet unclear, but said scanner will most likely be supplied by Qualcomm.

However, the Galaxy S line-up will not be the only one with in-display biometrics. According to recent rumors, Samsung is preparing a Galaxy A series device early next year that will also sport behind-the-glass fingerprint recognition.

It will be more modest than Qualcomm’s ultrasonic sensor. The report claims that said Galaxy A will feature an optical in-display fingerprint reader that will likely be supplied by Taiwan’s Aegis Technology. Optical sensors, while are much cheaper than ultrasonic ones, are also believed to be less accurate. It makes sense for Samsung to choose this technology over the ultrasonic one as we’re talking about a mid-range device.

Still, the Korean phone-maker made it clear that it will be shifting its focus towards mid-range smartphones, bringing more and more flagship features to this segment. We’ll let you know as soon as we hear more details on the matter.