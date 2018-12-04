Android

Galaxy S10 CAD renders, Sony foldable smartphone | Pocketnow Daily

Contents

On Pocketnow Daily, the first CAD renders of the Galaxy S10 have arrived and it looks very hot. The Galaxy A8s will beat the Huawei Nova 4 to the race with a punch hole display. Sony just patented some weird concepts for its own foldable smartphone. According to analyst Ming-chi Kuo, the AirPods will get a refresh next year and a design change in 2020. We end today’s show with deals for the 9.7-inch iPad.


Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed