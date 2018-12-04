Galaxy S10 CAD renders, Sony foldable smartphone | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, the first CAD renders of the Galaxy S10 have arrived and it looks very hot. The Galaxy A8s will beat the Huawei Nova 4 to the race with a punch hole display. Sony just patented some weird concepts for its own foldable smartphone. According to analyst Ming-chi Kuo, the AirPods will get a refresh next year and a design change in 2020. We end today’s show with deals for the 9.7-inch iPad.



