Galaxy S10 CAD renders, Sony foldable smartphone | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, the first CAD renders of the Galaxy S10 have arrived and it looks very hot. The Galaxy A8s will beat the Huawei Nova 4 to the race with a punch hole display. Sony just patented some weird concepts for its own foldable smartphone. According to analyst Ming-chi Kuo, the AirPods will get a refresh next year and a design change in 2020. We end today’s show with deals for the 9.7-inch iPad.
- This could be the first actual renders of the Samsung Galaxy S10
- The Samsung Galaxy A8s could launch on December 10th
- Huawei Nova 4 with in-display camera coming December 17
- Sony foldable smartphone could employ transparent displays
- AirPods 2 with wireless charging case coming only in 2019
