Here’s everything you need to DiY fix your gadgets

Repairing a smartphone can be seen as a daunting a scary task, but there are several forums and step-by-step videos available to help you do a complete disassembly. Now that it’s becoming easier to repair smartphones and other electronics, we wanted to take a step back and recommend some of the best DIY kits and tools to help you safely repair your gadget.

Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Samsung have all made it easier to repair their devices in the past. The newly passed Right to Repair legislation is forcing companies to make it easier for consumers to buy first-party parts for their devices. If you’re not experienced or prefer a professional to do the job for you, all manufacturers offer services to help fix your gadget; however, these repair jobs can often set you back by several hundred dollars, depending on the component.

iFixit Essential Toolkit

iFixit is best known for its easy-to-follow repair guides and repairability ratings, and it played a big role in pressuring manufacturers into making repairing devices faster and more consumer-friendly. The company has been selling its own repair kits for many years, and it’s one of the best and highest qualities you can find on the market.

iFixit sells many toolkits, and here we have one of the cheapest, offering the bare essentials to get you started. The iFixit Essential toolkit comes with 16 precision bits, a precision screwdriver with a magnetic bit socket, a knurled grip, and a swivel. It’s excellent if you want to open up a smartphone, tablet or laptop, and it has everything you need to replace cracked screens, keyboards and just about any components.

iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit

If you’re looking for a complete package, you may need the iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit. It has a 64-precision-bit driver set, multiple tweezers, flex extension, opening tools, and even an anti-static wristband. The entire kit comes in a magnetic case that helps protect the tools and helps organize everything neatly in one place.

The Essential toolkit is excellent for hobbyists and amateurs, but if you’re a professional or want to take repairing to the next level, this is the one we recommend you pick up. It has all the bits and tools you might require to open up smartphones, PCs, laptops, tablets, game consoles, drones, smart home devices and other electronics. IFixit’s lifetime warranty also covers the Essential and Pro Tech toolkits, and if any of the tools become bent or damaged, you’ll be able to replace them for free.

Kaisi Repair Toolkit

The Kaisi toolkit contains 111 screwdriver bits, including all of the heads you might require to open up smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Google and many others. There’s a handle bar, extension bar, flexible extension shaft, anti-static wrist band, thin spudger, fiber nylon, plastic spudgers, triangle plastic picks, tweezer, a ruler and more. The repair kit is aimed at professionals, but it’s also excellent for amateurs who are just getting started and want to have all of the necessary tools at their disposal.

The kit allows you to repair everything from smartphones, PCs, MacBooks, tablets, game consoles, other electronics and even glasses. This can also serve as a perfect gift for hobbyists who like to know how their gadgets work on both the inside and outside, and it’s a must-have kit for everyone wanting to fix their own things.

STREBITO Toolkit

The STREBITO toolkit contains 120 bits, and it lets you tackle any repair or DIY project you might come across. It has 22 practices accessories, such as a magnetizer, a small magnetic mat, tweezer, a suction cup, spudger, cleaning brush and many other tools.

The screwdriver set is excellent for repairing smartphones, tablets and computers, but it can be used with just about any gadget and electronic device you have at home. There are also organizing tools to help you manage components and screws in one place, and the entire toolkit comes in a small case that stores everything in one place. This kit is excellent for both amateurs and professionals, and it’s also inexpensive, not taking a toll on your wallet.

The company also offers a lifetime warranty, and a 30-days money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied with any of the tools and bits.

KALAIDUN Toolkit

The kits above are all excellent for fixing electronic devices and many other items in your home, but you might need even more tools. The KALAIDUN toolkit has even tools to help you with that task.

It comes with a screwdriver set of 144 bits, and there are 120 precision screwdriver bits, and 44 conventional bits in both small and large sizes. There are 22 practical accessories, including suction cups, tweezers, crowbars, cleaning brushes, an anti-static wrist band, and plastic tools and spudgers. The drill bits are made out of 60HRC chrome vanadium steels, which helps against corrosion and helps improve firmness. This kit offers one of the most comprehensive packages that we could find, and it lets you fix all of your home appliances and gadgets.

All the tools and bits come in a durable bag that can be packed easily. If you’re looking to spice up your toolset, you’ll also be happy to know that it comes in two colors, blue and red.

Other must-have tools

An essential and basic toolkit is a must-have for any repair you want to conclude on a smartphone, tablet, or computer. It's also essential to keep your workspace organized, neat and tidy. How often have you found a piece or a screw you forgot to put back in?

It happened to all of us; however, a magnetic mat or tray can help keep things organized, so you don't forget any bits when assembling an item back together.

Magnetic Mat

This magnetic mat plays a crucial role in organizing your workspace, and the 5 x 4 grid will help you store small screws and parts in order. Even if you manage to shake your desk or table, everything will stay in place, reducing the chances of messing with the order and dropping screws on the floor.

The magnetic mat also serves as a whiteboard, and you can write part numbers or screw types on it to help you manage all the different components. This mat has two different sizes available.

Magnetic Tray

The magnetic tray kit comes with a bowl, a large magnetic tray and a small one. It’s excellent for storing screws and components, and it can help you organize and manage all of the different parts, screws, and tools in one tidy location. Each tray contains a soft rubber on the pack, reducing the chances of knocking the trays off the table and causing you 50 minutes to find that one final screw.

Even if you don’t plan on fixing your device, it’s great to have in the garage, shed, or home. It’s an inexpensive tool that could save you a lot of time searching, and it’s excellent for hobbyists, mechanics and just about everyone with tools and screws around.