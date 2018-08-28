LG kicks off IFA 2018 with two new G7 variants

IFA 2018 is officially starting this Friday, August 31, 2018, but manufacturers usually announce products and hold events in the pre-show period. LG is the first one kicking the IFA 2018 madness off with two new phones. These will be LG G7 ThinQ successors, and will be showcased at the International Radio Show.

First is the LG G7 One (photo above and below, right). As its name implies, it is an Android One smartphone. Powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC, it packs 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Has a notched 6.1-inch QuadHD+ display, a 16MP shooter, and an 8MP webcam. Powered by a 3,000mAh battery, it comes with all the usual suspects (WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC), plus a Quad DAC, IP68 and MIL-STD 810G, in addition to an FM tuner. For an Android One device, this is a really beefed up unit.

Second, the LG G7 Fit (photo above and below, left), shares many of the specs of the G7 One above. While it is powered by a Snapdragon 821, has the same amount of RAM, and storage, same cameras, battery, and radios, except for Bluetooth which is 4.2 LE. A 64GB storage version is dubbed LG G7 Fit+, but that doesn’t change the fact that both of these phones are identical in size to each other, and to the LG G7 ThinQ.

Exact pricing and availability will be unveiled at a later date, and color options include New Moroccan Blue and New Aurora Black for the G7 One, and New Aurora Black and New Platinum Gray for the G7 Fit and Fit+.