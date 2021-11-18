Future Snapdragon-powered phones will support up to 150W fast wired charging

We recently heard a few reports claiming that Qualcomm will be renaming their Snapdragon chipsets. The new name is currently unknown, but according to some reports, it will be called Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Qualcomm has also recently held its Investors Day Conference, where it revealed that it plans to enter into more markets, and focus more on AR/VR products, and it has also announced a new partnership with BMW.

According to Digital Chat Station (via GSMArena), some of the new phones that’ll come equipped with the new Snapdragon SoC will support up to 150W fast wired charging, however, they are only expected to arrive later. There are a lot of missing information, and we don’t know what manufacturer will have it, and what chips will support it by default.

The leak claims that Qualcomm will support speeds up to 150W, but only the second batch of chipsets will support this charging speed, and they’ll only ship out to manufacturers in late 2021, which means that devices launching in Q1 2022 will have the new chips ready to be used.

The new 150W fast charging will let devices charge up to full in just about 10 minutes. The currently existing Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 was also able to do 0 to 50% in just 5 minutes by using the “Dual Charge” technology it has developed. The existing Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 technology worked at 120W, and the new standard will be bumped up to 150W to be even faster.

Xiaomi, Lenovo, and Motorola have already supported extremely fast charging speeds for a while now, and OnePlus has also been part of the race with its Warp charging technology. It will be interesting to see if the manufacturers can make a standard supported by all devices, regardless of brand, to provide a safe and efficient way to charge smartphones and tablets.