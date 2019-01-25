Punch-hole and foldable smartphones will become the norm

A recent DigiTimes report is citing data from Sigmaintell and Strategy Analytics that reveal the smartphone trends for the near future. Punch-hole smartphones, according to Sigmaintell data, are estimated to reach 110 million units in 2019. That would represent a penetration rate of 8%, and it is expected to grow all the way to 20% in 2020. Samsung has started the trend with its Galaxy A8s, Huawei followed with the Nova 4 (and the Honor View 20), and more and more manufacturers are following, in their quest to achieve maximum screen-to-body ratio.

Strategy Analytics data predicts that global shipments of foldable smartphones will reach 700,000 units in 2019. That a really good number for the first generation technology in the year of its introduction, considering the rumored prices for foldable smartphones. The number would increase to 30.4 million units in 2021, just to reach 50.1 million units in 2023.

Image credit: TechCrunch