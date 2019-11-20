We keep getting rumors about the next Samsung smartphones. Yesterday we found information that mentioned the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 series. This information stated that Samsung was sticking to the same design and that we wouldn’t get new and exciting features, like the ones we could get with 2020 iPhones. However, the new Android beta from Samsung has revealed possible improvements in the device’s screens.

The latest Android 10 beta from Samsung for the Galaxy Note 9 has a hidden setting that could let future smartphones arrive with 120Hz displays. This Android 10 beta update would include an option to toggle your phone’s display between 60Hz and 120Hz. Samsung wouldn’t be the first OEM to give us this feature on a smartphone. We usually find these displays in gaming phones, while the OnePlus 7 series and the Google Pixel 4 include 90Hz OLED panels. There’s no indication that we may get this in the following Samsung Galaxy S11 series, but it would be great since we won’t get waterfall displays after all.

Someone found 120Hz in Note9's One UI 2 Beta! (hidden settings) pic.twitter.com/ii1fNic1YE — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 20, 2019

Source: 9to5Mac