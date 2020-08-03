OnePlus could launch more mid-range smartphones in the upcoming months. Codenamed ‘Billie 1′ and ‘Billie 2,’ these phones have been visually imagined through a video render. They are believed to be for representative purposes of what the final products could look like. Max J (@MaxJmb) collaborated with Concept Creator to imagine two of the upcoming, budget OnePlus smartphones.

Max in this tweet says, he thinks it could be very close to what the final product could look like. The renders are very close to OnePlus smartphone aesthetics. However, one sports a dual rear camera setup, while the other features three cameras at the back. The cameras are situated in OnePlus Nord-like rectangular camera module.

On the front lies a single camera in the hole-punch cutout of the display. Furthermore, one of the phones is said to be heading to the US. The Nord was launched only in the Indian and European markets. However, Carl Pie, co-founder of OnePlus, recently had told Wired, that a Nord-branded phone would launch in the US later this year.