As per the latest news from Taiwanese publication DigiTimes (paywall), Apple is planning on using smaller components for future iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. As a result, the in-built batteries of these devices are set to get a boost in their capacity.

As per the source, “Peripheral chips for iPhones, iPad and MacBook series are going slimmer with higher performance to allow more space for larger-capacity battery solutions for the devices, with the demand for IPDs (integrated passive devices) to grow sharply in line with the trend.” It is said that these new components will most likely come from TSMC and Amkor.

At this point, there’s no word regarding when these smaller chips will break cover on Apple’s devices. However, it is worth noting that according to MacRumors.com, the Cupertino-based company recently approved TSMC’s next-gen process to manufacture IPDs for upcoming iPhones and iPads.

For years, iPhone’s low battery capacity, compared to its Android counterparts, has been a major pet peeve for users. To put things into perspective, the latest iPhone 12 holds a 2815 mAh battery compared to 4,000 mAh on the Samsung Galaxy S21. If Apple’s latest plan materializes, it may finally pack in as much battery capacity as Android flagship devices.

Since Apple is known to deploy some impressive software optimization, iPhone users can expect class-leading battery life on upcoming models. Apple fans would also be hoping to get a boost in battery charging speeds. As it stands, the latest iPhone 12 Pro Max supports a measly 20 W charger whereas even mid-range smartphones from BBK electronics’ Oppo and Realme boasts 55 W charging speeds.

The next iPhone line-up is expected to be unveiled sometime in September this year. It would be interesting to see if the battery capacity boost will be first introduced on either of the Pro or Pro Max variants.