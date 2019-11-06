Rumors say that we may get a new iPhone SE2 next year, and this updated low-cost iPhone could help Apple make big bucks. Sales predictions are already showing up, and the one given by Ming-Chi Kuo could make the people at Cuppertino very happy.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the rumored iPhone SE2 could get to sell at least 20 million units. This number would be reached within the first six months after the device’s launch and it could eve reach the 30 million mark in the following year. According to Kuo, this new SE2 could have a design similar to what we saw in the iPhone 8. It would include a 4.7-inch display, a single-lens rear camera, a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, an A13 chip and 3GB RAM for $399. After launch, it would also replace the iPhone 8 that is currently found for $449.

Source: MacRumors