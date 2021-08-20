The latest iPad Pro devices aren’t well known for their sturdy design, they’re made out of aluminum and they all have a few weak points that can make them fold very easily. According to a new report, Apple may be considering making future iPads with titanium alloy chassis, replacing the aluminum build entirely.

DigiTimes (via MacRumors) claims that the upcoming next, 9th generation iPad will include a new PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition) application to improve the scratch resistance of the device. There were also claims in the past, suggesting that the new premium iPhone models in 2022 may feature a Titanium build, which offers a more durable design and stronger strength.

“The new iPad will also equip with aluminum-alloy chassis that will be processed by PVD. The sources also revealed that Apple is also considering equipping iPads with titanium-based metal chassis, but the high costs for doing so may not be economical at the moment.”

Stainless steel is a sturdy and great material, but it needs support to offer the strength that can survive day-to-day abuse. On the other hand, titanium provides more sturdiness, and it’s more durable than stainless steel. It’s also more scratch-resistant compared to other materials. Titanium could also be more attractive to potential users due to its glossy surface finish.

If the new claims turn out to be true and accurate, this would be the first time for Apple to use titanium in iPads and iPhones. The company has used titanium before for its Apple Watch lineup, but it was only an optional casing material and not the featured one. Apple Card is also made out of titanium, although we can only imagine that creating a single piece may not be as challenging as a complicated chassis of an iPhone or an iPad.

Would you be interested in a titanium iPad or iPhone? Let us know in the comments!