Apple AirPods are one of the best-selling products of the company. It remains the go-to choice for truly wireless earbuds. Apple improved the offering with the launch of AirPods Pro by introducing an active noise cancellation feature. Now, a new patent hints that the company could be improving its future device with new technology.

A patent granted to Apple suggests that the company is working on a new version of AirPods with bone conduction audio. Apple has proposed a system that combines bone conduction with normal air-based sound transmission, which could be used in its future AirPods.

For reference, bone conduction includes transmitting sound to the inner ear through the bone of the skull. It allows the user to hear audio content without blocking the ear canal or using earpieces. However, the tech lacks the ability to work at high frequency. It would be interesting to see Apple’s take on bone conduction tech.

Source: AppleInsider