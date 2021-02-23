Qualcomm is partnering with Lofelt to deliver a universal haptic software framework that runs natively on the Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile Platform. It will help enhance Android phones with next-generation haptics for mobile gaming and other immersive experiences. Apple’s iPhones have had better haptics system over the years. The new partnership is aimed at bringing the type of sensory touch experiences offered on iPhones to Android.

A couple of years ago, Apple rolled out more advanced tools for developers to simulate touch and clicks through vibrations. The proprietary API could be paired with audio and in-game actions for immersive feedback. Now, Qualcomm and Lofelt are aiming to do something similar for Android. The two companies are partnering to create a universal haptic software framework. It will natively on the the Snapdragon Mobile Platform. As a result, it would also give Qualcomm an edge over competitors including MediaTek.

Lofelt published its announcement blog posts that reveal Android device makers will be able to license the software and API. It would allow them to incorporate advanced haptics for mobile gaming and other immersive experiences into their products. “The Lofelt haptic solution is a universal software framework and API to enhance mobile gaming experiences through real-time haptic feedback that would otherwise be impossible to achieve on Android,” says the company.

Lofelt advanced haptics are fully-customizable and compatible with Lofelt Studio. Achieving haptic performance parity between Apple and Android requires Android framework enhancements that offer on-the-fly haptic playback, consistent transients playback and better synchronisation between audio and haptics.

The new API and framework will also enable Android developers to deliver haptics to device accessories without having to deal with numerous device-specific APIs.