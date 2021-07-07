The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip are expected to launch alongside a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 next month. Now, there’s no official date for the next unpacked event, but several rumors suggest that this event may take place on August 11, with a possible launch scheduled for the 27 of the same month. Now, the most exciting rumor suggests that the upcoming devices will be more affordable than their predecessors. And things get even more interesting when we hear that you will be able to get your new foldables for even less.

Knowing that the new Samsung foldable devices could be more affordable than its predecessors is great news. The latest information suggests that you could also make your new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3 be cheaper. And now, ‘lanzuk’(yeux1122) at blog.naver.com has revealed that the new foldables will be cheaper for customers who are willing to give up their existing Samsung foldable smartphone.

Fold 3 and Flip 3 price range and events

The price is lower than the previous generation. Various initial events are being prepared. (Additional events when returning the previous generation, etc.) The release time is the same as the previous rumors. A separate pre-order for the luxury edition is being prepared.



It seems that Samsung will allow its users to trade-in eligible devices to receive Samsung Credit towards the purchase of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. These trade-inns would be significant, and to be honest, it doesn’t come as a huge surprise. I mean, if you head over to Samsung.com, you will find a vast selection of smartphones and other Samsung products that are constantly getting amazing discounts, but only when you trade in an eligible device.

Take the Galaxy S21 series, for example; you can grab one starting at just $100, which means you save $600 off its original price tag, after an eligible trade-in, that is. And the same thing goes for the Samsung foldables that are available at Samsung’s online store. You can get the Galaxy Z Fold 2 for $1,200 or the Galaxy Z Flip 5G for $600, as both devices get up to $600 savings with an eligible trade-in. In other words, you will most likely get to enjoy your new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3 without having to spend that much if you have one of the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones to trade in next month.

