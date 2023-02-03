We are inching closer to one of America’s best sports events, as the Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be played on February 12. This gives you enough time to upgrade your media setup to have the best experience. There are many ways to enjoy this famous sports event, but we have great news for those planning on having a pool party, a barbecue, or any outdoor activity, as you can also enjoy the game on one of Furrion’s outdoor TVs that are currently on sale.

Amazon’s latest offers will help you save up to $500 on a new Furrion Aurora Full-Shade 4K LED Outdoor Smart TV, as it is now available for just $2,000. This amazing smart TV has a large 65-inch display with 60Hz refresh rates and an IP54 rating that makes it weatherproof, so you can watch the Super Bowl in your backyard or in any shady outdoor arrangement. Now, if you think you have a problem with some sunlight, your best option may be the Furrion Aurora Partial-Sun 4K LED Outdoor Smart TV which receives a 17 percent discount on its 65-inch model. This version usually sells for $2,900, but you can take one home for just $2,400, which translates to $500 savings. You can also go for smaller display sizes, but savings and pricing will vary depending on the model you go for.

And if you take the fun outside, remember that you need a strong WiFi connection to stream the game and any other kind of content you want to watch. That’s why I suggest you also pick up a new TP-Link Deco WiFi 6 Mesh System, which will cover up to 5,800 Sq. Ft, replacing wireless routers and extenders. It will help you keep up to 150 devices connected to your network, and the best part is that it also features Parental Controls to manage, limit and monitor internet use with different profiles. And if you’re just looking for a new router, you can also consider going for a new ASUS WiFi 6 Router for just $139 with 23 percent savings.