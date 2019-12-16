Pete Lau recently tweeted that OnePlus was going to show us something special. There is no way to confirm if we’re getting a new OnePlus 8 device or three for that matter. What we can show you is a new leak that gives us the complete specs for three new OnePlus smartphones.

We may get three new OnePlus devices for the first time ever: a OnePlus 8 Lite, OnePlus 8, and a OnePlus 8 Pro. The Lite version would include a 6.4-inch OLED display with a hole-punch for its selfie camera. This device would also include an in-display fingerprint sensor, 8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage options, a MediaTek 1000 processor, a 4,000mAh battery, and a triple camera with 48MP, 16MP, and 12MP sensors. This smartphone would also support 30W fast charging and an IP53 rating. You could get the OnePlus 8 Lite for 2,999 yuan ($430) or 3,299 yuan ($472), depending on how much storage you want.

The regular OnePlus 8 would include the same 30W fast charging technology, a4,000mAh battery, and an IP53 rating. However, it would also include NFC support, a Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G support, a triple camera with 60MP, 16MP, and a 12MP sensor, a 32MP selfie camera, 8/12GB RAM options, and 128/256GB storage options. Its price would start at 3,299 yuan ($472) for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage, and it could go all the way up to 3,999 yuan ($573) for the 12GB RAM +256GB storage variant.

Finally, the OnePlus 8 Pro would include a pill like punch-hole selfie camera with a 32MP sensor and a ToF camera. This would enable 3D facial recognition in this device. Its display would be a 6.7-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The triple camera on the Pro variant would be the same as the one in the regular version. Still, it would include 10X hybrid zoom, that’s better than the 5X hybrid zoom found in the 8 and 8 Lite. This device would also include two 2,250mAh batteries that add up to 4,500mAh in total, with 50W Super Warp Charge technology. Now, it would arrive in three different configurations, 8GB/128GB storage for 4,499 yuan ($645), 8GB/256GB for 4,999 yuan ($716), and 12GB/512GB storage for 5,499 yuan ($788). All of these would include LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage.

Source: BGR

Via: SlashLeaks