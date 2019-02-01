Android

Full-screen OPPO phone leaked with pop-up selfie camera

OPPO has been busy making its official debut in the U.K., Turkey and Poland, but that doesn’t mean the Chinese phone-maker stopped innovating. There’s a little bit of controversy around the phone we’re looking at, above and below: some believe it is the upcoming OPPO R19, some claim it could be the OPPO F11. Whatever the case, we’re looking at another full-screen OPPO phone, as see in the images.

There’s no notch or punch-hole, but there is a selfie camera: one that pops up, and this is a solution we’ve seen before, and more and more manufacturers are adopting it. OPPO was recently granted a patent for a punch-hole design, but apparently, it’s too early for it.

The fingerprint scanner is clearly visible on the back, which means that this particular phone, whatever its name is, won’t have an in-display sensor. It will, however, have a vertical dual-camera setup on the back.

If this is the OPPO R19, rumors talk about a 6.4-inch screen FHD+ screen, Snapdragon 710 chip, 6GB of RAM, and 16MP/5MP dual cameras. Battery is rumored at 3,500mAh, and there’s no word yet on the pop-up selfie cam.

