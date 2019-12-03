Motorola One Hyper
Author
Tags

What you’re seeing above, and below, are press renders of the alleged Motorola One Hyper, and its full-screen display.

It is a full-screen display smartphone alright, but it still exhibits a rather large bottom chin, and some considerable side and top bezels. That display will reportedly be a 6.39-inch panel with an FHD+ resolution at 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The front-facing camera is a pop-up unit believed to have a 32MP sensor, while the main shooters on the back will allegedly by a 64MP+8MP duo.

The Snapdragon 675 will, as per the report, be at its core, with storage options of up to 128GB, and a hefty 3,600mAh battery.

The device will reportedly be announced later today. We’ll leave you with the renders until then.

Source: WinFuture

You May Also Like

Intel finalizes sale of its smartphone modem business to Apple

Intel has officially announced that it has completed the sale of the majority of its smartphone modem business to Apple.
LG G8 ThinQ

LG G8 ThinQ getting Android 10 update

A stable, most probably final, version of Android 10 is rolling out as an update to the LG G8 ThinQ, according to several reports.
modular foldable RAZR

Foldable Motorola RAZR + Moto Mods = Modular foldable RAZR next year?

Published in August, a patent application describes a clamshell foldable smartphone which could be enhanced with modules, pretty much like Moto Mods before.