What you’re seeing above, and below, are press renders of the alleged Motorola One Hyper, and its full-screen display.

It is a full-screen display smartphone alright, but it still exhibits a rather large bottom chin, and some considerable side and top bezels. That display will reportedly be a 6.39-inch panel with an FHD+ resolution at 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The front-facing camera is a pop-up unit believed to have a 32MP sensor, while the main shooters on the back will allegedly by a 64MP+8MP duo.

The Snapdragon 675 will, as per the report, be at its core, with storage options of up to 128GB, and a hefty 3,600mAh battery.

The device will reportedly be announced later today. We’ll leave you with the renders until then.

Source: WinFuture